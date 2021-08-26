Lifetime St. Helens resident, Charles Carpenter, passed away on August 12th in Portland at the age of 76, after suffering from complications associated with diabetes. Charlie was born October 12, 1944 to Mae (Streit) and W. G. (Glen) Carpenter.
After graduating from St. Helens High School, Charlie went to work at the Boise Cascade (then Crown Zellerbach) papermill and rounded out 43 years of service. He began working on the paper machines at retirement was Machine Tender on H-4. He was a very skillful papermaker!
Charlie’s family was a large one of eight (seven boys and one girl).
He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Ann Carpenter in 2020; parents; brothers, Bill and Joe Carpenter; as well as son Craig Carpenter.
Surviving are his son Mike Carpenter; three grandsons, Jacob, Eli and Jackson Carpenter; brothers, Jim, Steve, Jeff and Dave Carpenter; sister Trish DeLozier; as well as brother-in-law and wife, Marilyn and Doug Putman of Alston’s Corner.
When he wasn’t making papers, Charlie was enjoying cars, stock-car racing, sand-rails, motorcycles, and quads. He loved riding on the dunes at Florence, Brown’s camp and other off-road areas.
At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, 700 SW Campus Drive, Portland, OR 97230.
