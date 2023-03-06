Charles “Chuck” Franklin Klobes, 68 years old, of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away on Feb. 8, 2023 at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon due to medical complications caused by cancer. Chuck was born Dec. 30, 1954 in Minot, North Dakota to his parents, Charles and Gwendolyn Klobes.
Chuck grew up in Minnesota before moving to Scappoose in 1971. He graduated from Scappoose High School in 1973 and joined the United States Navy in which he honorably served from 1974-1978. He returned to Scappoose and married the love of his life Gail (Collie) Klobes on Aug. 16, 1980. They welcomed their son Dakota in 1983, and four years later in 1987, their daughter Karly. Chuck and Gail were married for 42 years when Chuck was unfortunately widowed in March 2022.
Chuck was a postman in Portland before he eventually settled in with a career working for Columbia County Animal Control. After retirement, he kept busy transporting local produce from Fazio Farms. Chuck enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his son Dakota Klobes; daughter Karlene Boss (Wade); grandchildren, Jagger and Halsey Boss; sisters, Kadis Liday (Jimmy) and Judy Albrecht (Jim); brother Jeff Klobes (Gwynn); sister-in-law Carolyn Collie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chuck is preceded in death by his wife Gail Klobes; parents, Charles and Gwendolyn Klobes; mother-in-law Betty Collie; and brother-in-law Gary Collie.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Fri., March 17, 2023 at Columbia Memorial Gardens cemetery in Scappoose, Oregon. A celebration with food and refreshments will follow at 4 p.m. at Parish Hall at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Scappoose, Oregon. On behalf of Chuck’s children and family, all are welcome to attend.
