Charles Edward Horn, 62, of Shoup, Idaho passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on October 12, 2019. No services are planned.
Online Poll
Latest Chronicle E-Edition
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Spirit of Halloweentown 2019 Special Event Schedule
- First off-street trail coming to St. Helens thanks to grant
- UPDATE: Robbery at St. Helens U.S. Bank
- Columbia County Sheriff's Office investigates hunting accident
- Devinaire hangar project breaks ground at Scappoose Industrial Airpark
- Letter: Open letter to the community of St. Helens
- Update: Official shooting information still scarce
- UPDATE: Chevron shooting suspect killed when incident led to deadly use of force
- Cornelius Pass set to reopen Oct. 18
- Community attends St. Helens National Guard farewell ceremony
Commented
- Letter: Open letter to the community of St. Helens (2)
- Do you support the ban on flavored vaping products? (1)
- Ethics Commission investigating closed session council meeting (1)
- Letter: What is Measure 5-277? (1)
- Community members to launch unprecedented 60-hour vigil at Zenith Energy Crude Oil Terminal to protest tar sands oil expansion project (1)
- Letter: Who is in control? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.