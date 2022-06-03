Charles Frederick Helwig

Charles "Charlie" was born June 10, 1950 in Portland, Oregon, to Robert "Bob" and Margene Helwig. He passed away in Warren, Oregon at the age of 71 on May 14, 2022 while enjoying his daily neighborhood walk.
Charlie went to Benson High School in Portland. In 1968, after graduation, he entered the Army where he attained the rank of SP5 (Specialist 5th class). He handled helicopter maintenance and repair. He trained at Ft. Eustis, Virginia and was sent to Vietnam in 1969. Charlie left the Army and returned to Portland, where he stayed in the surrounding areas.
Charlie worked as a general foreman for Oregon Electric/OEG most of his career and retired with them around 2010.
Charlie loved his family and extended family, and his friendships meant the world to him. He traveled and loved to explore. He enjoyed nature and all that it offered. Charlie's heart was pure, and always had room to be any animal's best friend.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and only sister, Gloria Helwig (1993).
He is survived by extended family and true friends.
A celebration of life to be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Sat., June 25, 2022 at Columbia River Receptions & Events, 1070 Columbia Blvd.#10, St. Helens, OR. (Across the street from Lewis & Clark Elementary)
In lieu of flowers or personal donations, please consider donations to Oregon Humane Society.
