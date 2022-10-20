Charles Joseph Carsner died Sat., Sept. 17, 2022, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 89. He was born in Portland on Aug. 30, 1933, to Wanneta “Nita” Maxine Tyler and Charles Andrew Carsner.
Charles grew up in Rainier, Prescott, and Goble. After his parents divorced, he spent his remaining high school years living with his Aunt Judy, Uncle Marion, and cousin Ronnie Veberes on their houseboat in Portland.
After graduating from Benson High School, he joined the Navy, serving as a boiler operator during the Korean War on the USS Gen. William Mitchell and the USS Breckinridge. Later he worked at Boise Cascade for 39 years, retiring in 1995 as a Shift Millwright.
Charles married the love of his life, Yvonne Marlene Vincent, on Aug. 14, 1953. Together they raised five children in St. Helens and Warren. He was the very proud grandfather of six, great-grandfather of 11, and great-great grandfather of three. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, Westerns, and homemade comfort food.
He was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey and grandson Samuel.
He is survived by his beloved wife Vonnie of Columbia Care Center in Scappoose; brother Mark Cooper (Roseann) of St. Helens; and children, Michael (Jean) of Kelso, Shelly (Woody) of Vancouver, Christopher (Shelby) of Banks, and Jacob of the home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 28 at Yankton Community Fellowship Church, with a graveside to follow at Yankton Hillcrest Cemetery. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
