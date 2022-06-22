Charles Setzer

Dad and Papa Chuck Setzer’s life didn’t come to an end with his death. Chuck passed away on June 8, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Chuck was born on Aug. 4, 1945 in Great Falls, Montana to Dr. George W. Setzer and Florence E. Setzer. He is survived by one sister Sharon Eyer and preceded in death by his brother John Setzer and sister Sandra Paulsen. Chuck was a proud Dad to three children, Jason Setzer, Casey Setzer and Amy Setzer and a proud Papa to nine grandchildren, who were the love of his life.
Chuck is survived by his football, baseball, basketball mate, Linda Setzer, with whom he shared 52 years with. Chuck is also survived by his other family, Frank Green, Dan Green, Liz Rowland, Violet Jeffers and Mary Hendricks, whim he considered his brothers and sisters.
Chuck retired from Longview Fibre Company after 36 years as a pipefitter. Chuck’s pride was in his work and most importantly his unconditional love and support of his children and grandchildren. He treasured each and every one of them.
Chuck will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts and always remembered on the football fields, the baseball fields, and the basketball courts. Chuck’s love of gardening will continue to grow and will be a remembrance of a kind, caring and humble man.
Chuck and his family would like to thank the Hospice Care team who took such good care of him and his family.
Chuck’s service will be at 2 p.m. on July 16, 2022 at the Clatskanie Cultural Center in Clatskanie, Oregon at 75 S. Nehalem St. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Rainier Little League program.
