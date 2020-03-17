Charles. T. Figueredo, age 73, passed away on March 3, 2020 at Legacy Good Sam Hospital.
He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sept. 22, 1946 and resided in St. Helens for 17 years.
He is survived by his wife Bernadette; sons Mark, Charles and Michael; daughters Lisa Parker and Lindie Fox; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.