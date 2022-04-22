Charley Wayne Curtiss

This comes to you with great sadness. My husband of 49 years, Chuck Curtiss, passed away early Tuesday morning on April 5th. Charley “Chuck” Wayne Curtiss, 77, of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away on April 5, 2022, in Clackamas, Oregon, surrounded by his family.
The greatest thing he said he ever did was accepting Jesus Christ as his personal savior when he was in High School.
Chuck was born in Dallas, Oregon to Burt and Beulah Curtiss on Dec. 13, 1944. He graduated from Dallas High School in Dallas, Oregon. He attended Grace Bible Institute in Omaha, Nebraska, where he studied Music Ministry. He married Patti Jo Douglas on Sept. 1, 1973, in Reno, Nevada. He worked as an Area Manager in Portland and St. Helens, Oregon, for Pacific NW Bell/US West/Qwest for 35 years, where he received the US West President Club award.
He was involved in several organizations including RV6 Kit Plane Builders, JC’s, Community Action Team, and an Elder at the First Baptist Church of Scappoose. He earned his 2nd degree Black Belt in Okinawan Kenpo and 2nd degree Black Belt in TaeKwonDo from the Pacific Northwest Martial Arts Academy (formerly Lewis TaeKwonDo).
Chuck is preceded in death by sister Merry; brother Jerry; father Burt; and mother Beulah.
Chuck is survived by his wife Patti; sons, Mike (Sandy) and Mark; brother George; sister Maydene; granddaughters, Leslie and Brittany; and grandsons, Brandon, Joshua and Timothy.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sat., May 14, 2022, at Powellhurst Baptist Church at 3435 SE 112th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97266.
