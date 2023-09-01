Charlotte Burkett Cross

Charlotte was a graduate of Scappoose High. In 1947 she met the love of her life Kenneth Cross, whom she married in 1948 and celebrated 51 years together, before his death in 1999.
Charlotte was an amazing mom who raised four children along with Ken. Charlotte loved to travel, read and had a love for dancing, and it was hard to keep her off the dance floor. Charlotte always enjoyed family gatherings at her home, especially Christmas Eve, which became a tradition. She had a love for books and in later years you would find her happily watching her game shows and enjoying her glass of wine.
Charlotte is survived by three of her four children, including daughters, Linda Bolen, Marsha Cross and her youngest son Rex Cross; grandchildren, Jerry Glasscock, Kye Bolen, Wendy Bolen, and Lisa Cross; as well as great grandson Riley Bolen.
Her oldest son Richard Cross preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank Spring Meadows Assisted Living in St. Helens, Oregon for the compassionate care of Charlotte during her time in their care. She was an amazing mom and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
