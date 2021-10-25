Charlotte Della Jones

Charlotte was born in St. Helens, Oregon on May 12, 1955. She was raised in Yankton by parents Clarence and Harriet Grover, the third out of nine children, life growing up was anything but quiet. Her love, compassion and most of all patience for others were formed.
Charlotte met and married Edward Jones in November 1973. The following year came the birth of their daughter Jennifer.
In 1976 employment opportunities arose and Charlotte and her small family moved to Colorado. Here is where they will spend the next 18 years. During which time Cassia and Nicholas are born. She had a love of all things football. Go Broncos!
In 1994 Charlotte and family moved back to the Pacific NW. Here in Rainier, she spent the remainder of her life watching her children get married and have children of their own. Being Grammama, as they called her, brought great joy.
Charlotte passed away on Fri., Oct. 1, 2021 at the age of 66.
She was preceded in death by her father Clarence; and brother Ernie.
She is survived by husband Edward; mother Harriet; three children, Jennifer with husband John, Cassia with husband Bruce, and Nicholas; seven grandkids, Emily, Katelyn, Kiersten, John, Bear, Cooper and Madelynn; siblings; as well many, many nieces and nephews
Family and close friend came together on a Zoom meeting to celebrate her life on Sat., Oct. 16, 2021.
