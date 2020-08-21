Cherie Lynn Adams

Cherie Adams of St. Helens passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2020. She was born in Portland, Oregon, to Robert J. and Cheryl J. Adams (Bjur).
Cherie had been residing in St. Helens since 2006, having returned to Columbia County after a lengthy absence.
Cherie had a twinkle in her eye and a giggle that was unmistakable. Her passion was her family and her rescue cats. She enjoyed traveling and was always ready to explore new places. Her last employment was at the local Best Western.
She is survived by her daughter, Lacey Blankenship; her son-in-law, Chris; and their children Cassy, Douglas, and Evan, of Virginia; siblings Michelle A. Maddalena, Kimberly S. Adams of St. Helens; brother K.C. Todd Adams and his wife Beth of St. Helens.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her older brother Kelly R. Adams.
She was cremated and will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Gresham, Oregon, next to other family members. She will be greatly missed.
