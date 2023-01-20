Cheryl Ann Loupe, 62, of Columbia City, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, at her home. Cheryl was born Oct. 13, 1960, in Portland, Oregon to Forrest and Alice Viles.
She grew up in Scappoose, Oregon and graduated from Scappoose High School in 1978. She worked for over 40 years in various roles at Toyota Logistic Services in St. Johns until she retired in 2019. Cheryl moved to the St. Johns neighborhood shortly after graduating high school and lived there for over 20 years before moving to Columbia City in 2006.
Cheryl loved to garden, go on road trips, take cruises, spoil the grandkids, and win big at the casinos. Cheryl was best known for her kind and loving heart, smart aleck sense of humor, long blonde hair, and unforgettable laugh.
She is survived by her husband Ray; daughters, Sarah and Stacy; grandchildren, Ethan, Samantha, William, Eleanor and Joel; and siblings, Diane, Rick, Gary and Brian.
Her family and friends will miss her dearly but cherish the great times they had with her. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2023 at Columbia Memorial Gardens, followed by a potluck reception at the Columbia City Community Hall.
