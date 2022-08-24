Christine Louella White

Christine L. White, of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away Aug. 9, 2022 at the age of 94. She was born Dec. 1, 1927 in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma to Eugie and Okla (Porter) Cantrell. At a very young age Christine’s family moved to New Mexico where she grew up and attended school. She later met Rufus M. White and they married in Las Cruces on Jan. 27, 1947.
Christine and Rufus had four children and she enjoyed staying home to care for them. In 1970 Rufus’ job brought them to the Northwest where they settled. Christine attended water aerobics at Eisenschmidt pool three days a week for over 30 years. She met many friends there and really enjoyed those classes. She also enjoyed camping and traveling with Rufus in their motorhome, and she loved to read.
Christine is survived by her four children, Patricia (Wayne) Richichi, James (Cheryl) White, Memory (Larry) Nelson and Mary (David) Crum; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; four brothers; and her husband of 51 years Rufus Milton White.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thurs., Sept. 1, 2022 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, Oregon. Donations in her name can be made to American Cancer Society.
