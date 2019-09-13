Christine Singleton was born on March 6, 1936, which she said made her 40 years old but in reality, she was 83 when she passed away on September 4, 2019. She was born in Bogata, Texas and moved to St. Helens, Oregon at age 10 with her parents Paul and Edith Fleming. She graduated from St. Helens High School in 1954 and married Mansuel “Bud” Singleton the same year.
Chris worked at the Columbia County Assessor’s office in St. Helens and then Popper’s Supply Company from where she retired. After she retired she moved to Pacific City, Oregon in 1989, where she lived with her long-time partner who preceded her in death.
Christine led a very active life. In her younger years, she water skied the Columbia River and played tennis. She remained an avid tennis fan her entire life. She was also an avid walker and did many walking tours across the county with her long-time friend, Sharon. She attended the fitness center in Pacific City with her many friends most days and drank coffee with friends at the Stimulus which was really two ounces of coffee and the rest was whipped cream and chocolate. She remained in contact with her girlfriends from high school and they had regular get-togethers. She had a great sense of humor and she laughed all the time.
Chris is survived by their two children Lori J. Olson and Michael R. Singleton; and two grandchildren Aaron Nicole Singleton and Austin G. Olson.
Chris had many friends and loved them all and she deeply loved her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend and she will be missed by all her knew her. The family will be having a private service for Chris.
