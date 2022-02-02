Claire Francis Elizabeth Gardner passed in her Warren, Oregon home on Dec. 24, 2021, at the age of 90.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1931, to Ethel and Arthur Flynn of Bronx, New York. After losing her mother at the young age of 11, she was registered at Our Lady of Mercy Academy for Young Ladies in Syosset, Long Island, New York and completed her education at the residence school, under the tutelage of the Sisters of Mercy.
She married Lewis Gardner, and was Oregon bound in 1961 with five children. Claire and family lived in Northwest Portland for several years, ultimately landing in Scappoose, Oregon in 1968 and Warren, Oregon in 1978 where she resided until her death.
Claire was employed by Montgomery Ward on Vaughn Street for 20 years, and US Bank for 10 years, retiring in 1995.
Claire was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spoiling her beloved cat, Taffy, gardening, animals, and baking (including making family wedding cakes). She loved a good political debate and always stood up for what was right in her opinion. She enjoyed Sunday coffee and donuts with her family and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her son Roger (Lori) and their kids Erin, Dana and Max; son Chris (Jackie) and their kids Nicole and Samantha; son Brian (Connie) and their kids Amy, Brooke and David; daughter Donna (Mark) and their kids Beau and Devin; son and loving caregiver Marc; stepdaughter Ellen (Nathan) and her daughter Tanya; stepdaughter Debbie and her kids Jennifer and James; niece Nancy Froehlich; and great-grandchildren, Chase, Noah, Karisa, Sailey, Tabin, Brytin, Bradin, Calin, Kaylee, Emily and Jeffrey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ethel Flynn; sister Eileen Froehlich; and her husband Lewis Gardner.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2022 at the LeBleu residence, 33006 Church Rd., Warren, OR 97053.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.