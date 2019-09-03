Clarence G. Aulenbacher passed away at the age of 85 on August 21, 2019 in Portland, Oregon.
On April 2, 1934, Clarence was born in Anacortes, Washington to Raymond and Irene (Trafton) Aulenbacher. After high school he attended community college briefly before joining the United States Air Force. Clarence then moved to Portland, Oregon where he worked for Multnomah Plywood before relocating to St. Helens, Oregon.
Clarence enjoyed fishing, stamp collecting, museums, and history. He loved traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles Lodge, and the VFW.
Clarence is survived by his wife Diane; sons Stephen, Dennis, and Aldon (Dawn); grandchildren Becky, Alex, Katie, Jessica and Lynsie; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cancer foundation of one’s choice.
A celebration of life will be held in Clarence’s honor from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Moose Lodge in St. Helens, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
