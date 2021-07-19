Clarice H. Sweet

Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, Noble L. Van Dolah and Maude H. Van Dolah; husband Robert Sweet, the love of her life; daughter Vivian Marie Brown; son Gary Mitchel Brown; brothers, Noble (Nobie) Van Dolah, Joseph Van Dolah, Harry Van Dolah, Edwin Van Dolah, John Van Dolah, George Van Dolah, Clifford (Bud) Van Dolah, Marion Van Dolah and James Van Dolah; and sisters, Julia Stephens, Niecy Gunn, Amelia Bloomer, Harriett King and Elizebeth (Babe) White.
She is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Comfort, Pearl Gebhart and Alta Fairchild; son Andrew Brown; daughters, Clorissa Brown and Debby West; grandchildren, Garrett Sweet and wife Lyndsey, Travis and Kim Wonderling and Tia Wonderling. Clarice had many great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She loved each one so much.
She worked at Freisen Lumber Co. In St. Helens and Delta Inn in Portland for 14 years, at which point she started caregiving for her son Gary Brown. She continued caregiving for others until she became ill. She was admired and loved by all.
Clarice loved country music, classic cars, horses and motorcycles, saving needy pets, like her dogs and cats. She found the good in everyone. She left behind her puppy and kitten making sure they had a good home. We wish to thank heroes at St. Helens Renal Clinic for the care she received.
Rest in Peace, Mother. We love you so much.
