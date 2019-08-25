Claudette passed peacefully with her family and dearest friend by her side on Aug. 12, 2019. Claudette was born in Ste. Anne de Monts, Quebec on May 18, 1938. On Sept. 10, 1965, Claudette and four friends embarked on a road trip to Santa Barbara, California to work in a hospital to which they had been recommended.
In two separate cars the five friends traveled over many miles of freeways and highways, the drivers of each car managing to keep the other vehicle in sight. Then it happened – one car continued on the freeway; the other car ended up in Colton, California– lost. Suddenly three French Canadian women, unable to speak English, were searching frantically for their two French Canadian friends, also unable to speak English.
In Colton, someone remembered that Mr. & Mrs. Irolas, the owners of Thorpe’s Restaurant, were French. With the help of the Irolas the women told their story. Even with the help, the three women were unable to find their two friends. They decided to continue to Santa Barbara.
In Covina, California the two separated women, including Claudette, stopped to refuel their car. In the service station sat the three separated friends. Reunited the group decided to return to Colton where they could continue their friendship with the Irolas and learn to speak English.
Claudette married Rodger Hawkins on July 27, 1967 in San Gabrial, California and eventually moved to Warren where they made their home. Claudette worked at various facilities and hospitals during her nursing career, retiring at 79 years old from Emanuel Hospital in Portland. She played Pinochle with the same group of dear friends for over forty years. She loved family dinners, girls’ weekends at the beach, and testing her luck at Spirit Mountain. Claudette was also an active volunteer at the Scappoose Senior Center bread store.
Claudette’s five sisters, brother, and many nieces and nephews still live in Quebec and will miss her dearly.
Claudette leaves behind her husband Rodger; two children Nicolle (Mark) Prehn, and Christian Hawkins; grandchildren Grant (Tabina) Prehn, Mason (Amanda) Prehn, Jordan Whitney, Derick Hawkins, McKenzie Hawkins, and Noah Wright; and many dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2019 at the home of her daughter. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Scappoose Senior Center.
Arrangements were made by Crown Memorial Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.