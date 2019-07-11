Clifford “Bud” Clarence Van Dolah

Bud was born on April 30, 1934 and passed away on July 2, 2019 at the age of 85.
Bud is survived by his wife Cindy Van Dolah; children Jerry, Larry, Joseph, Angela, Ashley, Butch, Colleen and Kathy; 21 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
He was a kind and loving man whose door was open to anyone and everyone. He is greatly loved and missed.
We will be having a potluck style celebration of life for him at 1 p.m. on July 14, 2019 at Trojan Park. All friends and family are welcome. If you wish to donate to help people suffering from dementia, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in his honor.
