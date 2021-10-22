It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Clifford Jimmie Nelson. Cliff passed away on Sept. 25, 2021 at Emanuel Hospital.
Cliff was born on March 5, 1953, in St. Helens to Nels and Lelah Nelson. He married the love of his life, Kim, on Aug. 24, 1974.
Cliff leaves behind his wife Kim; boys, Jason (Trinity), James (Traci), Josh, Justin (Lily), and Jordan; grandchildren, Isabella, Jessica, Alexandra, Tyler, Carter and Hadley; along with many family and friends.
Clifford was a retired longshoreman who loved his family immensely. He loved hunting and fishing and spoiling his grandkids.
The family will not be holding a celebration of life per Cliff’s request. In remembrance of Cliff – hug your family, tell them that you love them. Spend time with those that mean the most. Enjoy life today because yesterday is gone, and tomorrow is never promised.
Papa – We will hold you in our hearts never to be forgotten. Our thoughts are always with you; your place no one can fill. In life we loved you dearly; in death we love you still. We can’t wait for the day until we meet again.
