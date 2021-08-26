Connie was born May 18, 1930, to Douglas M. and Francis I. Curry (VanDeventer) in Douglas, Wyoming. She passed away peacefully at her residence in St. Helens, Oregon on August 14, 2021. Connie was 91 years old.
Connie and her brother Warren spent their younger years in the Douglas area attending local schools and working in the family dry cleaning business. She enjoyed living in the town as it put her close to her childhood friends so they could go to the movie theater across the street and hang out at the “Candy Coop” candy store next door.
During Connie’s teenage years, the Curry family moved to Portland, Oregon to start a new business. There she attended the High School of Commerce which is now called Cleveland High School. Connie became proficient in many business skills like dictation, shorthand, typing, and accounting as well as completing her high school education. This led her to a job with the Standard Insurance Company in downtown Portland. While living and working in Portland, Connie met and married Alton (Al) Grabhorn.
Al and Connie moved to the Beaverton area and raised three boys Bruce, Bart, and Spencer Grabhorn. Over the years the family relocated to Columbia County, Oregon to slow down and enjoy farming in the Scappoose area. Connie always enjoyed gardening and putting up her fresh grown vegetables and fruits. She was especially proud of her yummy jams and jellies. Her one desire was to become a “crazy cat lady”. She did love cats in a very special way.
Surviving family members include sons Bruce (Robyn) and Bart (Janet); many grand kids; great grandkids; as well as nieces and nephews. Connie is preceded in death by her husband Alton; son Spencer; and her brother Warren of LaGrande, Oregon. She will be missed as a past member of her church family at Grace Lutheran in Scappoose.
A graveside service will be held at Columbia Memorial Gardens near Scappoose on August 27, 2021 at 11 am. Connie would have wanted any remembrance donations to go to the local humane society.
