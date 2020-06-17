Connie Mallory

Connie passed away May 1, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Longview, Washington.
Connie was born June 28, 1948 in Longview, Washington to Viola and Clarence Wakefield.
She married Stan Mallory on March 30, 1968. Stan was drafted into the Army a few months later and she moved back with her parents in Longview. When he returned from Vietnam, they moved to Fort Lewis, Washington until he was discharged. They moved to St. Helens, Oregon where they have resided since.
Connie was a homemaker while raising their two young children. She loved doing things with her children, family, friends and especially her sisters.
Connie had many talents and interests. She sewed many clothes for herself and the children, gardening, crafts, and her latest passion was quilting. She loved their property in the mountains of Baker County, Oregon and was very involved in building their log home there.
Connie had a very full and satisfying employment career. She worked at the Trojan Nuclear Power Plant for many years as an Engineering Secretary/Clerk until it closed. She returned to school at Western Business College and graduated as a Legal Secretary. She was employed at the law firm of Bullock & Regier in Portland, Oregon as a legal Secretary.
After a few years of fighting the traffic on Highway 30, Connie decided she would rather spend more time with her family and friends doing the things she enjoyed.
After a couple of years, she started working for Paulson Logging as their secretary. This worked well for her as it was a short distance from home, not full time, she could take her little dog Muff to work with her, and still have time for the things she enjoyed.
Connie is survived by her husband Stan Mallory; two children, daughter Andrea Mallory of St. Helens, Oregon and son Scott Mallory of Greenville, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Arielle Mallory, Adrian Mallory, and Jake Sperley; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son Paul Steven Mallory; and brother Wayne Wakefield.
A burial for Connie took place on May 12, 2020 at Yankton Hillcrest Cemetery in St. Helens, Oregon. A service is not planned at this time. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.