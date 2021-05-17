Corinne Marie 'Connie' Hile

Corinne Marie Hile, 77, Aberdeen resident and longtime cashier at Safeway, passed away on Wed., May 12, 2021 at her home in Aberdeen, Washington.
Corinne was born on Oct. 8, 1943 in St. Helens, Oregon to Rene Francis and Betty June (Barker) Constantin. Connie grew up there and graduated from St. Helen’s High School in 1961.
Connie moved to Aberdeen in 1985 and went to work for Safeway. While there, she met and fell in love with Theodore Vernon Hile, Jr. They were married on Dec. 30, 1989 in St. Helens, Oregon. Ted resides at the family home in Aberdeen.
Connie continued working at Safeway in Aberdeen until her retirement in 2008. Before that she had worked with special needs children. She liked growing plants and sewing when she was younger. She was an avid reader of novels and enjoyed writing letters to family and friends. She took pride in her family, making sure that they were well taken care of.
Connie is survived by her husband of 31 years, Theodore V. Hile, Jr. of Aberdeen; three children, Tonya Rosann Gortler of Aberdeen, Scott Hile of Centralia and Gregory J. Gortler of Aberdeen; brothers, Lloyd Joseph Constantine and Larry Lyle Constantin of St. Helens; sister Roseann Cooper also of St. Helens, Oregon; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Connie was preceded in death by two children, Robert Marshall ‘Bobby’ Pontius and Tami Marie Pontius; and a brother Rene Francis Constantin.
There will be a time of visitation at Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thurs., May 20, 2021 followed by a graveside service the next day at 3 p.m. on Fri., May 21, 2021 in Columbia Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Scappoose, Oregon.
Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell's Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.
