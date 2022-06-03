Cory Bogardus Allen, of Boyne City, Michigan, died May 25, 2022 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. He will be buried at Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon.
Cory was born in St. Helens, Oregon on May 9, 1961. He graduated from St. Helens High School and Idaho State University with a B.S. degree in health physics. Cory served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years. He was a nuclear medicine technologist in Oregon and Florida.
He is survived by his wife Cindy; mother Tommy Coleman; sister Kara Sound; nephew Brandon Sound; niece Kailey Sound; Uncle Jerry and Aunt Laura Couture. He was preceded in death by his father Perry Bogardus.
Cory had an infectious laugh and enjoyed boating and camping, and he loved his family and greyhound Rudy. Donations to honor his memory may be made to the Columbia Humane Society, Charlevoix Area Humane Society, or Little Traverse Conservancy.
Cory’s memorial will be held in Happy Valley, Oregon in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.