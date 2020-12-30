Craig Joseph Coughlin, 53, of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on Feb. 21, 1967, in St. Helens, Oregon. He graduated from St. Helens High School in 1985.
Before Craig became ill, he worked at the Legacy Clinic in St. Helens, as a medical assistant. Prior to this position, he worked at Boise Cascade. He also used to be a volunteer at the fire department for many years.
Craig’s hobbies and interests included putting together model cars, going to car shows, cruising, working on cars, and playing guitars in his garage band. He loved to go camping, off-roading, and riding his motorcycle. Craig loved dressing up during Halloween and scaring people. He was also known as Santa Craig, as he played Santa for family and friends. Craig was a member of the Highway 30 Cruisers and was president for two years.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Coughlin; children, Cody Coughlin and Chase Coughlin; granddaughter Adeline Coughlin; mother Marzella Coughlin; siblings, Dan Coughlin, Cory Coughlin, Denise Cranford, and Connie Abad; niece Amber Cranford; and nephews, Shawn Cranford, Zack Cranford, David Coughlin, Jeff Coughlin, Dillon Coughlin, Colton Hansen, Joey Abad, Andrew Abad, and Derek Abad.
Craig was predeceased by his father Daniel Coughlin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family has setup a memorial account under “Memorial for Craig Coughlin” at InRoads Credit Union to help with expenses.
