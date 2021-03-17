Craig Kimberly Talent was born in Portland, Oregon on April 21, 1952. He was the youngest of three sons.
Craig is preceded in death by his mother Hazel; father Charles; as well as his two older brothers Steven and Stanley.
Craig is survived by his wife Christine; three daughters, Hillary, Ember and Trisha; five grandchildren, Carissa, Junior, Olivia, Kimmy and Sophia; two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Samuel; niece Mindy and her three daughters, Rhiannon, Kaylee and Samantha; sister Linda and nephew Bear; and his chosen sister Kimberly.
Craig was deeply loved by all of his close and extended family, along with too many friends and coworkers to name. Craig had an amazingly large loving heart - which stopped beating on March 10, 2021.
A celebration of life and memorial garden planting will be held in Craig’s honor. Please connect with Craig’s family for more details.
