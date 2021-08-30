Craten Lewis Sanders, 71, resident of St. Helens, Oregon passed away on Aug.17, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1950, in Portland, Oregon. He was the oldest of five children born to Darwin and Evelyn (Von Ins) Sanders.
Craten was raised on the family farms in the Warren and Chapman area. He attended Scappoose grade school and Scappoose High School, graduating with the class of 1968. Immediately after graduation, he got a job at American Car and Foundry in Linnton, becoming the youngest boilermaker apprentice in Oregon.
He enlisted in the Navy and attended Engineman A School. He then did a tour of duty in Vietnam, receiving a citation for Meritorious Achievement.
Craten met his first wife, Linda, at USO in California. They married and had two children, Brian and Christy Sanders.
After the Navy, Craten enlisted in the Army for one year, then worked at Kaiser Steel in California. He attended night classes to earn his welding degree, then started his career as a steamfitter/welder, joining Local 343 in Vallejo, California. He remained with the union for over 40 years. His greatest joy was passing on his knowledge to apprentices.
Craten was known for his generosity, larger-than-life personality, and genuine concern for friends and family. His work ethic was unbeatable, he held three Journeyman’s certificates, and spent over 10 years as a Merchant Marine Engineman for ARCC and British Petroleum.
He is survived by his loving wife Kathy; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Karrie Sanders; daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Jim Koenig; grandchildren, Tyler (Hannah) Adamson and Erin Adamson; and siblings, Dean, Barbara, Alan, and Foster.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Sept. 11, 2021 at Columbia Funeral Home, 681 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens, Oregon 97051. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fisher House Foundation (donations@fisherhouse.org) or the American Cancer Society.
Lastly, a thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Portland, Oregon for their hand work and dedicated service.
