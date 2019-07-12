Craylon Verland Hanson

Craylon Hanson’s life was cut short at the age of 54 years by a stroke. He passed away on June 5, 2019. He was born in St. Helens, Oregon on Jan. 30, 1965. He was the son of Vernon and Elisabeth Hanson.
Craylon was preceded in death by his mother, Elisabeth Kalstad Hanson.
Craylon is survived by his father Vernon Hanson; son Preston Hanson and step-son Christopher Gregor; and his siblings: Clarinda Hanson White, Cortland Hanson, Charlton Hanson, Creighton Hanson, Corinne Hanson, Cornell Hanson and Carla Hanson Villatoro.
Craylon enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, hunting and fishing. He had attended church at the First Lutheran Church in St. Helens and the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Longview.
Our hearts are heavy. Craylon will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
