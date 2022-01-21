Cynthia L. Matzen

Cynthia Matzen died peacefully on Dec. 10, 2021, after a long illness. Cindy was born in Santa Rosa, California. After graduating high school in Crescent City, California, she eventually moved to St. Helens where she met her husband, Ron Matzen.
Ron preceded Cindy in death in 2020.
Her sister, Gretchen, and brother, Keith (and family), survive Cindy.
Her love of family, friends, travel, Birkenstocks, and quilting were a driving force in her life. Cindy was dedicated in her work at Columbia ESD, St. Helens HS, St. Helens PD, and CCMH.
A celebration of life in St. Helens will be held at a future date. Cindy’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers to honor or remember Cindy that donations are sent to the Columbia Country Branch Library in St. Helens (375 South 18th, Suite A, St. Helens, OR 97051). This celebrates Cindy’s love of reading. Donations to the St. Helens Library can be made in two ways: 1. Go to the library and donate directly – please designate the donation as going to the Cynthia Matzen Memorial Book Fund. 2. Mail a check to the St. Helens Library – labeling it for the Cynthia Matzen Memorial Book Fund.
