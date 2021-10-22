Dale Eugene Yeager passed away October 10, 2021 at the age of 74. Dale was born in St. Helens, Oregon on July 20, 1947 to Louise and Albert “Leroy” Yeager. Dale grew up in St. Helens attending John Gum Grade School and graduating from St. Helens High School in 1966. He was drafted into the US Army that October and served honorably in Viet Nam, as a Combat Engineer, receiving numerous medals and commendations including two bronze stars. After his discharge, Dale made his living as a carpenter and in the construction trade.
Dale was a generous, funny and dependable friend. He was always willing to lend a hand, or give you a place to stay, if you needed one. He enjoyed sports, wood working and NASCAR.
He is survived by brothers, Kenny Yeager and Bruce Harwood; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who all loved Uncle Dale.
Dale was preceded in death by his mother; father; brother Don; and his longtime partner and companion, Marie Hickey.
No services will be held per his request. He will be missed and remembered fondly.
