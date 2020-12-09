Dallas passed away at the age of 83 at River Rock Inn foster home in Bend, Oregon on Nov. 23, 2020. A small graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Warren.
