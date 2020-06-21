Dan Luttrell passed away on June 3, 2020. He was born in St. Helens on May 6, 1953.
He grew up on the family strawberry farm in Yankton and purchased Willemse Glass in the early 90’s.
Dan loved farming, a hard day’s work, sharing laughter with friends and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Lisa; children, Danny, Mike and Rachel, Candice and Steve Fuller; grandchildren, Treyvin, Tess, Emmitt and Ella; stepmother Loretta Luttrell; siblings, Donna Renz, Bud, Joe, twin brother Dennis, and Tim; many beloved nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews.
Dan was predeceased by his father Fred Luttrell and mother Ellen Luttrell.
A small family service was held on Sun., June 7, 2020.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.