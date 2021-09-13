Daniel “Dan” Henry Kukkonen

Dan passed away Aug. 14, 2021, at the age of 84, in Portland, Oregon. He was born in Seaside, but lived most of his life in St. Helens.
He led an independent life, and through much of it his mode of transportation was walking.
He could frequently be seen walking in town or Old Portland Road in his blue fisherman’s hat.
He was an avid swimmer, and swimming laps at the St Helens pool was one of his favorite activities.
Because of his interest in local history, he was a member of the Columbia County Historical Society. Genealogy was more than just a hobby to him. He traveled twice to Finland to meet and visit family he found through his research. He was a member of the Sons and Daughters of Oregon Pioneers. Studying his family roots, he found he was a descendent of Oregon Pioneer Calvin Tibbets, and wife Louisa who was from Oregon’s Native American Clatsop tribe. Because of his lifelong passion, Dan has given his family a rich heritage that they may have never known.
He left behind a sister, Margaret “Peggy” King, and four nieces.
His family laid him to rest in Hayes Cemetery in Woodland, Washington with his father and grandfather.
