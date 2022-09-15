Two important things happened on May 21, 1927, Lindbergh landed in France and Dan Koch was born. He died Aug. 31, 2022. He was the fifth of 11 children. Dan grew up on the family farm in Luverne, North Dakota. He attended Grand Prairie school for 11 years and transferred to Valley City High School, where he graduated.
After graduation he enlisted in the military and served in the Army Air Corps. When he was discharged, he returned home and farmed for a while.
He was introduced to his wife, Hope, when he was to escort her when she was Dan’s sister Molly’s maid of honor. They married in 1949 and have celebrated 73 years of marriage.
They worked their way west through a series of jobs and relocations and arrived in Columbia County in 1963 to their 37th home. In 1967 he started our family business, which continues to operate to this day from the same location where it was started.
He was a 52-year member of the Masonic fraternity and a 52-year member of Eastern Star. He was a voracious reader an excellent card player, but most of all he related wonderful stories about his friends and family.
His son Marty and his great, grandson Brian preceded him in passing.
He is survived by his wife Hope; two sons; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and four sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2022, at the Columbia County fairground pavilion. Memorials should be made to Mizpath Chapter OES. In the memo line please add “cancer research Dan Koch.”
