Daniel Paul Romiti passed away on Aug. 4, 2021, at the age of 71. He was born in Portland, Oregon on Sept. 25, 1949.
Dan was a graduate of St. Helens High School in 1968 and completed Dental Technician School in San Francisco. After that, he enlisted in the Navy and served our country overseas. After his tour of duty, he worked many years in the grocery business in many capacities, but mostly in management.
Dan was a people person and enjoyed his relationships with his customers and vendors. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed traveling, cruising, and exploring other countries, foods, and cultures.
He is survived by his sister Janice Romiti of Reno, Nevada.
Dan is preceded in death by his mother Marjory and his father Lino Romiti.
All are welcome to come by his celebration of life from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 14, 2021 at 854 Tice Road in St. Helens.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.