Daryl Donald Braught

Daryl was born on Dec. 19, 1950 in the Dalles, Oregon to Kenneth and Idella (Hatley) Braught. He was a truck driver and locksmith. He owned Daryl’s Lock and Key in Scappoose.
He passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2021.
Daryl had a big heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister Susan Martin; nieces; and nephews.
A memorial service for Daryl will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021 at St. Helens Elk Lodge, 350 Belton Road, St. Helens, Oregon.
