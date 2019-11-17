David A. Hoxsey, 81, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Thermopolis Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Born August 7, 1938 in St. Helens, Oregon, he was the son of Francis and Ethel (Campbell) Hoxsey. Following high school, he worked as a car mechanic, then became a millwright for a chemical plant in Oregon. He enjoyed fishing and hunting
In August of 1960 he married Peggy Olson in St. Helens, Oregon. The couple came to Thermopolis, Wyoming in 2007, later returning to Oregon. In 2018 they moved to Thermopolis to be near their son and his wife.
Cherishing his memory is his son Jeffrey (Janice) Hoxsey of Thermopolis; brother Raymond Hoxsey; and sisters Mary Olson and Florence Mercer.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, in September; sister Elaine; and his parents.
Private services for David and Peggy will be held at a later date in St. Helens, Oregon.
Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages may be offered at www.mortfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.