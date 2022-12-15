David Esterline

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, David “Papa Dave” Esterline, joined his heavenly father following a valiant two-year battle with cancer.
Dave was born on Oct. 13, 1951, in Van Nuys, California, to LeRoy and Sara Esterline. On April 1, 1972, he married his high school sweetheart Debbie Hess. After 39 years of marriage, Dave and Debbie ended the marriage amicably and together, they raised two sons, Darrin and Dustin, and proud grandparents to Devon. When Dave met his current partner, Patty Olson, he became the proud father of Patty’s children, Kelli and Eric, and grandfather to their children, Amalie, Eland, Noa and Ira. He loved being a grandfather again to young children. His influence on them was evident as they all came to love racing. They and Devon will greatly miss his spirit, laughter and love.
Dave did whatever it took to support his family, even if it meant having several jobs at once. He was drafted during the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army Airborne Infantry with the 82nd Airborne Division until he was honorably discharged on Nov. 21, 1972. He had an 11-year career with Chief Aircraft where he fell in love with the aeronautics world. Dave relocated to Columbia County after Oregon Aero called to offer him his dream job. He recently retired following 19 proud years traversing the country, participating in tradeshows, and meeting friends from all walks of life. He accumulated hundreds of friends along the way and stayed in touch with many of them to the end.
Dave, an old soul who felt he was born 20 years too late, was a man with many passions – notably he loved everything from an older time, telling a good story from his pastime, and all things racing. It started when his father got Dave and his brother racing Quarter Midgets until they no longer fit into the cars. He attended races from coast to coast and watched all he could on TV. His home was a reflection of his passions, his shelves and walls were covered with autographed prints, cars, books, airplanes and models. Dave’s passion for racing ultimately led him to be part of two Oregon-based race teams. When not tending to the track or catching an episode of Gunsmoke or Perry Mason, Dave could be found tinkering with his Harley, making memories with his buddies on bike runs to the Redwood Run, Sturgis, Carson City and many others.
Dave was preceded in death by his father LeRoy and his mother Sara.
He is survived by his partner Patty; former spouse Debbie; two children, Darrin and Dustin; grandchildren, Devon, Amalie, Eland, Noa and Ira; brother Kenneth; many cousins; and a list of friends that would fill the entirety of this newspaper.
He will be remembered for the joy he brought to everyone with his smile, volumes of jokes, and for the volume of his laughter. His heart was pure, his soul was kind. People didn’t have to earn his friendship; he gave it freely.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023, at the St. Helens Elks Lodge. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
