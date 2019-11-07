David Leroy Patton of St. Helens, Oregon passed away October 24, 2019 in Forest Grove, Oregon at the age of 75. David was born July 2, 1944 in Baker City, Oregon to Paul W. and Ernibee D. Patton. He grew up and attended school in Columbia County graduating with the class of 1962.
On October 29, 1962 he joined the United States Navy and served his country for four years. David attended various college courses some for work and some just for enjoyment. He worked as a manufacturing manager for Tektronix for many years before retiring in November of 2007. In his free time, David was an avid NASCAR fan and he enjoyed traveling to local racetracks as a spectator.
He is survived by his wife Anita Patton; children Ronda (Jeff) Miller, Jeff (April) Patton, Michelle (Robert) Moseley and Zack Vice; grandchildren Blake Huff, Lyndsay Huff, Wyatt Patton, Emma Vice, William Vice, Haiden Moseley and Macie Moseley; sister Marcia Hanson; niece Neili Smith; and nephew Gary Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Columbia Funeral Home with a reception to follow. Please sign our online guestbook www.columbiafh.com.
