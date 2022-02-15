Long time St. Helens resident David Lester Rusch was born in Denver, Colorado to parents, Dave Rusch and Katherine Schlotthaur Rusch.
He attended North High School and in 1961 married Linda Riley. He became a father to twins, Jill and Julie, in 1962. He and Linda moved to Butte, Montana in 1963 where Dave became an Ironworker in 1963 and was a member of Butte Local #1. His son Michael was born in Butte, Montana in 1965.
In 1965 the family moved to Oregon; first to Springfield, then The Dallas and finally St. Helens, Oregon.
Dave was a 35-year member of Local Ironworkers Local 29.
His family was the most important thing in his life, He loved having all his family in a group together. At family reunion camp outs, he was in his prime.
He was happy anywhere he could drop a line, loved being in his boat, camping, and anything outdoors. He was a championship cribbage player who showed no mercy. He made friends easily with his great sense of humor and fun loving nature.
He is survived by his brother Steve Rusch of California; wife Linda; daughters, Jill Holmason of Milwaukie, Oregon, and Julie Franklin of Silverton, Oregon; son, Mike Rusch of Milwaukie, Oregon; grandchildren, Heather Yates of Silverton, Oregon, Brian Holmason of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jake Trotter of Salem, Oregon, and Brandy Trotter of Portland, Oregon; and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Kay Rusch and special cousin Stacy.
A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 16, 2022 at the St Helens Elks Club, 350 Belton Rd, St Helens.
