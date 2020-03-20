David Robert Schmor
Jan. 1, 1954 ~ March 3, 2020
David Robert Schmor passed away March 3, 2020 at home. He was born Jan. 1, 1954 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. As a child he lived in Bonanza, Lyons, and St. Helens. He graduated from St. Helens High School in 1972. David attended Southern Oregon College in Ashland and graduated in 1976 with a degree in Education and English.
David began his teaching career at St. Helens Junior High in 1978. He obtained his Masters degree in Education from Portland State University a few years later. In 1980 he transferred to St. Helens High. He taught a variety of English courses but primarily public speaking/speech courses which he designed. He was awarded St. Helens Inspirational Teacher Award for the 2009-2010 school year. He retired after 31 years of teaching.
David had many interests. He enjoyed walking, reading, movies, plays and the symphony. He was an artist who created drawings, paintings, quilts and a beautiful garden. He enjoyed travelling to many places across the U.S., Mexico, Greece, the U.K. and most recently to Japan.
David is survived by his partner Kyle Templeton; father Robert Schmor (Shirley Palm); brother Doug
Schmor (Sandi) and their children and grandchildren; sister Jill Gordon (Jim) and their children; brother John Schmor; cousins and their children and grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his mother Nancy Schmor.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
