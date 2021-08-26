David Warner Swan

Dave Swan was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 31, 1943 to Mark and Helen Swan. He died on August 21, 2021 at his home in Warren.
Directly out of high school he enlisted in the Navy where he spent seven years on submarines. After attending Oregon State University, he began his career as a nuclear engineer at Trojan Nuclear Power Plant. A second career followed as owner of Oregon Hill Farms, a fruit processing facility that made syrups and jams, among other products. He made retirement a third career, keeping himself very busy with building cars and woodworking projects.
Dave is survived by his wife Linda (née Johnson) Swan; daughters, Tiffany Swan and Mallory (née Swan) Barham; sons-in-law, Tim Guffin and Sam Barham; and grandchildren Hinley, Myles and Gabe Barham.
There will be no memorial service. Please visit www.rememberingdaveswan.com for a complete tribute, photos, and to submit stories and messages.
