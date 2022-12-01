Deann Denise Cole, 51, of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away on Oct. 27, 2022. Deann loved to draw, her cricut, arts and crafts, music, and most of all spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her father Wiley Cole of Tigard, Oregon, and her mother Linda Sutphin of Myrtle Point, Oregon.
Deann leaves behind her husband Gus Carlson of St. Helens Oregon; daughter Nicole McKenna of Scappoose, Oregon; son Gus Carlson of St. Helens, Oregon, granddaughter Khloe Carlson of St. Helens, Oregon; brother Wiley Cole of Portland, Oregon; and sister Mary Sutphin of Myrtle Point, Oregon.
A celebration of life will be held at noon on Jan. 15, 2023 at Best Western in St. Helens.
