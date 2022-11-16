Deanna Ruth (Plouff) Norred

Deanna Ruth Norred, 84, of Molalla, Oregon, passed away on Nov. 5, 2022 of cardiac arrest. She was born July 9, 1938, to Edward and Ruth Plouff in Portland, Oregon.
She was married to Robert Norred for 62 years.
Deanna and her family moved to Molalla in 1972 and she is a member of the VFW in Molalla.
She is survived by her sister Dolores Tomanka; children, Ken Norred and Cheryl Ladeby. She had three children, eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister Eleanor; son Kevin; and granddaughter Emilee.
She was much loved and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Home going service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022 at Molalla Seventh-day Adventist Church, 835 N. Molalla Ave, Molalla, Oregon 97038.
Her final resting place will be with her parents and son at Columbia Memorial Gardens, 54490 Columbia River Highway, Scappoose, Oregon 97056.
