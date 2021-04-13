Deborah Dian Lenzen, daughter of Stanley Thurston and Mary Elhers, was born on Oct. 29, 1945 in Helena, Montana.
Deb moved to Oregon with her mother and sister at the age of seven. They settled in St. John’s where she went to Roosevelt High School. This is where she met her first husband, Ronald Naff. The couple married prior to his enlistment in the United States Air Force. They welcomed their first child, Laurie, in 1963, and their second Rana, in 1965. Deb and Ron divorced in 1974 but remained dedicated to maintaining a positive relationship for their girls.
In 1976, Deb moved to Scappoose with her daughters to be closer to her mother and sister, Sharon Carlson. In 1978, she married David Lenzen, and welcomed his daughter Elizabeth. From 4-H to cheerleading, choir to Elizabeth’s dancing, Deb and David were a consistent, supportive presence at all the events their girls took part in. Elizabeth could be seen dancing through the aisles of P+G Thriftway, much to the embarrassment of her older sisters. Deb would always say, “Girls, please be patient. She will grow up soon enough. If she wants to dance, let her dance.”
Deb and David were married until his death in 2001. She retired from Oregon Transfer Company in 2005. After working there for 38 years, they were truly her second family.
Deb loved her seven grandkids: Tyler Biggs, Katie Vance (Edison), Bryce Denfeld (Lindsey), Travis Feakin (Bailey), Madalyn Denfeld, Jackson Lombardi, and Matteo Lombardi. She got such a kick out of the funny things they say and do and would happily repeat them to anyone that would listen. Deb had two dogs, Tiggie and Foxy. They brought her so much companionship and love.
Deborah is survived by her daughters, Laurie Denfeld, Rana Olsen (Mark), and Elizabeth Lenzen (Deandre Calvert); sister Sharon Carlson (Bill).
She is preceded in death by parents, Stanley Thurston and Mary Hoke; and husband David Lenzen.
