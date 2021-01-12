Deborrah Lee Oliver

Deborrah “Debbie” Lee Oliver was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly in the early hours of Dec. 16, 2020, at the age of 69. Born to Sara and Augustus DeClue Jr. on March 24, 1951, in Longview, Washington, she leaves behind two brothers, David DeClue (Ohio) and Terry DeClue (Texas), and their families.
After graduating Kelso High School in Kelso, Washington in 1969, she met her first husband James Zonich with whom started a family. She leaves behind two children: Robin (Zonich) Schuckmann and her husband Matt and their children, Connor and Madeleine, in Portland, Oregon; and Cory Zonich and his wife Meghan and their children, Raymond and Margaret, in Warren, Oregon.
She spent the last 41 years building a life with her second husband Albert Leslie “Les” Oliver II, with whom she enjoyed gardening and spending time with family, including Les’ children: Justin Oliver and his wife Denice and their children, Emily and Julie, in Vancouver, Washington; and Derek Oliver in Tacoma, Washington.
Debbie had a working career of 35 years. After 10 years at International Paper Co., working in accounting and finance where she met Les, Debbie left to work for a private paper products marketing company and learned the paper exporting trade. She eventually struck out on her own and started Echo Trading Co, where she travelled frequently to the Far East developing her markets. Debbie loved running her own business, operating Echo Trading until she retired in 2004. She passed on that entrepreneurial spirit to both of her children.
Debbie became a Master Gardener™ around 2003 through the OSU Extension Service in Columbia County. This program gave her the knowledge to turn her home into a beautiful peaceful environment that she treasured each and every day.
Debbie loved to spend time quilting, reading and playing Sudoku and crossword puzzles. She enjoyed having the grandkids over to bake cookies or learn how to sew, as well as frequent visits from her black Labrador grand-dog Batman. For years she volunteered at the St. Helens Senior Center preparing meals, delivering meals to seniors, as well as on their Board of Directors. This opportunity to volunteer her time and skills meant a lot to her.
A celebration of life will be announced after the new year. In lieu of flowers and cards, consider donating time and resources to the St. Helens Senior Center.
