Debra Lea Matthews of Rainier, Oregon died Oct. 1, 2021 in Scappoose, Oregon at the age of 62. She was born Feb. 28, 1959 in St. Helens, Oregon to Lois and Ronald Housley.
Debra worked at lifempowered, where she touched many lives. Her coworkers describe her as a legend. She was well known in the community and enjoyed going to the beach, camping, gardening, looking at flowers, shopping, anything to do with animals and being outside and she loved spending time with family.
Debra was a mother, she loved unconditionally, and always put others before herself. She had the most beautiful smile and the best laugh. She loved her family more than life itself. She believed that life is "It is, what it is." She knew that you couldn't change things, she was the strongest person and never wanted anyone to worry.
Debra was preceded by Lois Housely; Ronald Housley; and Rosella Thompson.
She is survived by her children, (stepson) Travis, (daughter-in-law) Moiselle, Robin, (stepdaughter) Katie, Rachel, and Sean; grandchildren, Travis, Kailys, Ileana, Maddisen, Kaidence, Tyler, Brayden, and Preston; siblings, David Paul and Mary Kathleen; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Fri., October 29, 2021 at Columbia Funeral Home in St Helens, Oregon. Potluck to follow at the Columbia City Hall. Any flower arrangements or donations can be dropped off at Columbia Funeral Home.
