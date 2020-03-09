A private graveside for Della L. Wilkes, 96, of North Bend will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scappoose, Oregon.
Della was born July 28, 1923 at home in Mora, Minnesota to Carrie (Anderson) and Raymond Beyers alongside four brothers and two sisters. She passed away February 26, 2020 in Coos Bay.
When she was 12 years old, the family moved to Scappoose. After graduating from Scappoose High School in 1942, she completed Business College and worked in the accounting department for Fred Meyer. In 1944 she married Gilbert Elvin Wilkes. They had a son, Gilbert W “Punky” in 1945 and a daughter, Judy in 1946. In 1956 the next move was to Enterprise, Oregon to help Gilbert’s step father Gus Gustavo manage his business interests. She also worked for 10 years at the Wallowa County Sheriff’s office, processing property taxes. After that, Della started a new career as a Star Route postal delivery person for the Enterprise post office.
Della was a lifelong member of the Enterprise First Baptist Church.
In retirement, Gilbert and Della returned to Scappoose, where they enjoyed traveling and rock hounding. After Gilbert passed away in 1988, Della was lucky to live in an area where her sisters and many lifelong friends from high school lived. They shared many interests like going to weekly lunches, antiquing, and watching MSNBC; solving many of the world’s problems.
Della is survived by her daughter Judy (Steve) Hixson North Bend; grandsons, Ryan (Heather) Hixson of Falcon Heights, Minnesota, David Hixson of North Bend, and Jason Wilkes of Scappoose; granddaughter Karla Morris of West Palm Beach, Florida; three great-grandchildren; two great–great-grandchildren; and daughter of the heart, Rose Seacrest-Savor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step fathers, Albert Seline, Gus Gustavo; husband Gilbert; son Gilbert “Punky;” brother-in-law Clifford Wilkes; grandson Mark Hixson; brothers, Stanley, Willard, Howard, and Loren Beyers; and sisters, Irene Oien and Nancy Arendell.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.