Dennis Clark Gross

Dennis (Denny) passed away on March 31, 2020 in his home in Deer Island, Oregon with his fiancée Tricia Meridith by his side. Let it be known that he died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors’ orders and raising hell for more than six decades.
Dennis was born in Portland, Oregon to Jerry and Beverly Gross. He attended St. Helens High School up to his junior year where he played on the football team. After football season was done, he decided that school was not for him and went to work at Martin Marieta.
Dennis is survived by his ex-wife Brenda Perry Gross; fiancée Tricia Meridith; brother Paul and Jackie Gross; nieces Hailey and Georgie; and nephew Ben Gross.
His family that preceded him is that of his mom and dad, Jerry and Beverly Gross; two brothers, Bill and Kenny Gross; and his son Dominick Perry.
Dennis loved watching and listening to his friends play music. So, to celebrate Denny’s life, his close friends are having a celebration at 1 p.m. on July 18, 2020. It will be held at 33727 Canaan Rd., Deer Island, Oregon. Anybody is welcome to bring their favorite side dish or dessert as well as their own beverage of choice. It will be a family orientated event of all age groups. There will be friends of Denny’s playing music, so feel free to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit and enjoy the music as Denny loved to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.