Dennis E. Lambert was born in Portland, Oregon in 1935 to Edward and Kathryn Lambert of St. Helens, Oregon. Dennis passed away on Sept. 23, 2022. He graduated St. Helens High in 1953 with multiple letters for baseball and basketball. When he was not at school, he was working at his dad’s lumber mill.
Upon graduation, he enrolled in the Army serving two years in the 4th Infantry Division in Alaska during the Korean War. After the Army, he was hired by PGE in 1957 and had a lifelong career working as a lineman. He retired in 1994. One career highlight was that he worked through the Columbus Day Storm of 1962 but said, “The ice storms of 79 and 80 were harder and real cold.” At his retirement he said, “In the 38 years I worked at PGE, I met and worked with a lot of good people and was doing something I liked. That is what I will miss the most.” He was very proud of his 65-year membership with the IBEW.
Denny was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed the times spent with close friends and family. Fishing was one of his passions and every spring you would find him on the river looking for salmon. He and his wife Susan enjoyed many years of adventures. They purchased a small cabin in Seaside, Oregon and loved everything the beach life had to offer. He had two Sons, Michael (Maria), and Steven (Leanna), along with five grandchildren, Tommy, Tyler (Sophia), Clayton, Shelby and Colby and loved spending time with them. In addition to his children and grandchildren, He enjoyed get-togethers with his nephews, nieces and their families, and many life-long friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Edward; mother Kathryn; and his sister Patricia (Roy).
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at noon on Fri., Oct. 14, 2022 at Young’s funeral home in Tigard. He will be interned at Willamette Cemetery in a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Western Forestry Center in Portland, or a wildlife organization of your choice.
